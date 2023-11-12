Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling kills Kherson man in his own backyard

Russian shelling in Kherson’s residential area claims the life of a 64-year-old man and leaves his wife with serious injuries, as the oblast and city authorities report.
byYuri Zoria
12/11/2023
On 12 November at about 8:00 a.m., the Russian army launched an artillery strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson City, killing a 64-year-old man in his own backyard, the local authorities Kherson said.

According to the report by the Oblast Military Administration., the man’s wife was also critically injured in the shelling and has been hospitalized with severe injuries including a closed cranial injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Roman Mrochko, the chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, said the couple was targeted at approximately 08:00 when the Russian forces shelled residential neighborhoods. The man succumbed to an explosive injury that was incompatible with life, as confirmed by medical professionals at the scene. His wife received the necessary medical treatment and was then in a moderately severe condition.

