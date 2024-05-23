Russia carries out nine strikes on Kharkiv, killing six, injuring at least 11 civilians (updated)

On 23 May at about 10:30, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov reported an explosion in Kharkiv city, followed by reports on more explosions. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram about 10 explosions in the city, urging residents to stay in shelters.

Russians often target Khakiv city’s residential areas, using gliding bombs and ballistic missiles. The officials did not specify which weapons were used in the attack. Ukrainian monitoring channels claimed missiles hit the city.

Later updates by Syniehubov indicated that that Russia targeted Kharkiv City, Zolochiv, and Liubotyn. According to the official, some ten Russian strikes targeted a civilian enterprise engaged in regular printing operations, killing one and injuring at least six civilians, causing a fire in a paper shop. Further on, the oublast chief said that preliminary reports indicate that the Russian attack on Kharkiv killed four, while two more people have gone missing.

The attack on Zolochiv 25 km northwest of Kharkiv injured two people, while the air assault on Liubotyn 12 km to the west from Kharkiv injured two other civilians.

https://twitter.com/maria_avdv/status//1793554886866637159

Update:

Oleh Syniehubov reports that currently, the death toll from the Russian attack stands at six, with at least 11 more civilians injured.

May 22 bomb strikes

Syniehubov reported earlier that yesterday at about 14:00, Russia’s KAB bomb attack in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district damaged windows in three apartment buildings, two cafes, a car wash, a gas station, an auto repair shop, a grocery store, two trams, and 11 vehicles, completely destroying one car. In the Kholodnohirskyi district, an unused enterprise building was also damaged. Twelve people were injured in the attacks. Eight more people were injured in Russian strikes in Chuhuiv city.

This is what it looks like when a heavy aviation bomb strikes in the middle of a big city. Not a single military object around – and yet, russians would once again babble about “a surgical strike”.#StandWithUkraine #Kharkiv pic.twitter.com/t9tEjy7tcZ — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) May 22, 2024

Read also: