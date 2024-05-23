Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia carries out nine strikes on Kharkiv, killing six, injuring at least 11 civilians (updated)

This morning, Russia conducted nine strikes targeting Kharkiv and nearby towns of Zolochiv and Liubotyn, killing four and injuring at least twelve civilians, damaging a civilian printing enterprise, the local authorities reported.
byYuri Zoria
23/05/2024
2 minute read
russia carries out nine strikes kharkiv killing four injuring least ten civilians explosions city during russia's aerial attack morning 23 may 2024
Russia carries out nine strikes on Kharkiv, killing six, injuring at least 11 civilians (updated)

On 23 May at about 10:30, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov reported an explosion in Kharkiv city, followed by reports on more explosions. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram about 10 explosions in the city, urging residents to stay in shelters.

Russians often target Khakiv city’s residential areas, using gliding bombs and ballistic missiles. The officials did not specify which weapons were used in the attack. Ukrainian monitoring channels claimed missiles hit the city.

Later updates by Syniehubov indicated that that Russia targeted Kharkiv City, Zolochiv, and Liubotyn. According to the official, some ten Russian strikes targeted a civilian enterprise engaged in regular printing operations, killing one and injuring at least six civilians, causing a fire in a paper shop. Further on, the oublast chief said that preliminary reports indicate that the Russian attack on Kharkiv killed four, while two more people have gone missing.

The attack on Zolochiv 25 km northwest of Kharkiv injured two people, while the air assault on Liubotyn 12 km to the west from Kharkiv injured two other civilians.

https://twitter.com/maria_avdv/status//1793554886866637159

Update:

Oleh Syniehubov reports that currently, the death toll from the Russian attack stands at six, with at least 11 more civilians injured.

May 22 bomb strikes

Syniehubov reported earlier that yesterday at about 14:00, Russia’s KAB bomb attack in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district damaged windows in three apartment buildings, two cafes, a car wash, a gas station, an auto repair shop, a grocery store, two trams, and 11 vehicles, completely destroying one car. In the Kholodnohirskyi district, an unused enterprise building was also damaged. Twelve people were injured in the attacks. Eight more people were injured in Russian strikes in Chuhuiv city.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts