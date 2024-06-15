Azov says it has driven Russian forces out of some positions in Serebryansky forest

Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the 12th Brigade of the Azov National Guard, said that the brigade’s fighters had driven Russian forces out of some positions in the Serebryansky forest near Kreminna.

As reported by Palamar on his Facebook page.

Palamar noted that Azov fighters have continued to drive the Russians out of their positions in the Serebryansky forest in recent months.

This claim was confirmed by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, who told LIGA that there are indeed some advances by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the enemy is being driven from their positions.

Furthermore, the spokesperson noted that the situation at the front is dynamic, constantly changing, and quite difficult.

“The defense forces are also storming the enemy’s positions, repelling Russian defensive lines and firing points. We also carry out our counterattacks, occupy their firing positions at the tactical level, and drive them out of their lines,” he said.

As noted by Militarnyi, since the end of summer 2022, there has been a defense line in the Serebryansky forest held by soldiers from various Ukrainian units. Among them, the Azov Brigade has been fighting there in recent months.

On June 15, 2024, DeepState analysts reported that Russian Armed Forces had retreated in two areas in eastern Ukraine. According to them, the Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed back the Russians in Serebryanksky forestry in Luhansk Oblast and in Klishchiyivka, near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

“When the assault is over, the most difficult stage begins – holding the positions captured from the enemy. Danger awaits the fighters around every corner of the destroyed trenches. At the same time, the enemy does not stop shelling and attempts to counterattack,” Azov emphasized.

Only charred and partially fallen tree trunks remain of the vast forest there, from constant artillery shelling and explosions of Russian air bombs, which the occupiers are trying to counteract the Ukrainian defenders with.

