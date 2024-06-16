Russo-Ukrainian war, day 843: Global Peace Summit kicks off with 92 countries attending

Exclusive

Ukrainian journalists face threats fueled by US GOP legislators, Musk for exposing anti-Ukraine narratives. Data journalism agency Texty faces pressure and threats after publishing a research, revealing US figures who oppose Ukraine aid, showing how they echo Russian propaganda narratives.

What does Ukraine hope to achieve with the Global Peace Summit?. On 15-16 June, an inaugural Global Peace Summit dedicated to Ukraine’s Peace Formula will occur in Switzerland. Russia is not invited. What are its goals and can it really achieve peace? We spoke to an insider to find out.

Military

Azov says it has driven Russian forces out of some positions in Serebryansky forest. A spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit confirmed that there are indeed some advances by Ukrainian Defense Forces, with Russian forces being driven from their positions in the Serebryansky forest.

Russia’s 3,500 gliding bombs a month straight out of Hitler’s playbook, Zelenskyy says. The bombs are used exclusively against civilians, Ukraine’s president says

AP: Ukraine uses defensive “elastic band” strategy in while waiting for Western weaponry. By making painful choices to pull back to better-defended positions, Ukrainian troops are able to fight more efficiently and save personnel while waiting for Western weaponry to arrive, military officials said.

Frontline report: The battle for Chasiv Yar hinges on an unassuming waterway. Control of a crucial overground canal crossing could allow Russia to “establish a bridgehead and launch further attacks on Chasiv Yar,” potentially threatening Ukrainian supply lines and rear positions.

At least two Russian Su-34 bombers damaged in Ukrainian drone attack at Morozovsk airfield. Ukraine has claimed a successful drone strike on the Morozovsk Airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, with the country’s spymaster claiming the attack involved at least 70 drones targeting the strategic airbase, which houses Russian Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers. As of 15 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 525150 (+1090)

Tanks: 7956 (+20)

APV: 15263 (+29)

Artillery systems: 13855 (+37)

MLRS: 1103 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 853 (+4)

Aircraft: 359

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11148 (+51)

Cruise missiles : 2293 (+7)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18911 (+57)

Intelligence and technology

Azov Brigade commander thanks US for authorizing use of US-supplied weapons. The Azov commander said that: ”the colossal combat experience that the soldiers, sergeants and officers of Azov have, combined with modern American weaponry, will become a deadly weapon for the enemies of Ukraine.”

International

Finnish President: Ukraine has become stronger and is starting road to peace from position of strength. Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that Ukraine is in a better position to start peace talks now than it was a few weeks ago, thanks to the support of Western allies.

British PM: Russia tried to disrupt peace summit because it feels threatened by discussion of principles of international law. The British prime minister stated that Russia, unlike the summit participants, is not interested in real peace, and Putin “has initiated a long diplomatic campaign against this summit, ordering countries not to come.”

US pledges over $ 1.5 billion in energy and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Vice President Kamala Harris unveils a multi-faceted aid package to bolster Ukraine’s energy sector and support its most vulnerable citizens during the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

“Last colonial empire in Europe” must fall, nations subjugated by Russia call in Vilnius. The 11th Forum of Free Nations of Post-Russia, held in Vilnius, Lithuania, culminated in the issuance of a joint “Proclamation of Good Neighborliness” calling for the dismantling of the Russian empire.

Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit kicks off in Switzerland, with 92 countries attending. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined world leaders in Burgenstoсk, Switzerland, for a two-day summit focused on Ukraine’s “peace formula” and the path towards resolving the ongoing war.

Bloomberg: G7 leaders intensify measures against Russian energy and metals. The decision follows earlier actions, including a price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian special services lure Ukrainian teens to set military cars on fire. In a disturbing trend, Russian special services are exploiting social media to recruit Ukrainian teenagers for subversive activities, promising them generous rewards for setting fire to military vehicles. The subversive act is punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy wants to “fix real end of war” at second Peace Summit. In his speech, Zelenskyy cited three expectations from the peace conference in Switzerland. The first is to “prove that the return of security is indeed possible,” the second is to draw up a real plan to implement the “peace formula,” and the third is to determine how countries will interact on the basis of the UN Charter.

ISW: Putin’s call for Ukraine’s capitulation designed to undermine Global Peace Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech demanding Ukraine’s withdrawal from its own territory is part of the Kremlin’s ongoing efforts to manipulate the West and undermine support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: We have already started implementing security agreement with US. “Today, we can already say that our teams have begun to implement it,” the President of Ukraine announced, adding that it is about strengthening the security of Ukraine, the whole of Europe, “and therefore America.”

Sweden intercepts Russian jet in first airspace violation since joining NATO. The last such incident happened in 2022. The Swedish Armed Forces condemned Russia’s “unacceptable” behavior

Swiss peace summit abruptly revises communiqué to acknowledge Russian aggression. Switzerland has unexpectedly retreated from many of its previously promoted positions in the revised draft of the Peace Summit’s joint communiqué, addressing issues raised by Ukraine and its allies.

