“Last colonial empire in Europe” must fall, nations subjugated by Russia call in Vilnius

The 11th Forum of Free Nations of Post-Russia, held in Vilnius, Lithuania, culminated in the issuance of a joint “Proclamation of Good Neighborliness” calling for the dismantling of the Russian empire.
byAlya Shandra
15/06/2024
2 minute read
post-Russia free nations
Participatns of the summit in Vilnius. Photo: Forum of Free Nations/TG
On 14 June, the 11th Forum of Free Nations of Post-Russia took place in Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, the event’s theme is “Real no-lose scenarios of Post-Russia.” The forum culminated in the issuance of a joint “Proclamation of Good Neighborliness.”

The Forum of Free Post-Soviet States is currently the most comprehensive socio-political platform analyzing the issues of decolonization of Russia-Muscovy. It brings together representatives of liberation movements from almost all regions of modern Russia, both national and “Russian.” Their main goal is autonomy or independence for their regions.

Forums of free post-Russian states have already taken place in the European Parliament, Japan, the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

“Russian (or rather Muscovite) imperialism will not end by itself. If the Kremlin manages to defeat Ukraine, the Russian armed forces, as has happened many times before, will try to go further and occupy as many independent states as possible: Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and so on. Therefore, Russian-Muscovite imperial colonialism must be stopped – by us and now,” the event participants assert.

“The Kremlin understands only the language of force, because in its madness it perceives any concessions and diplomacy as a sign of weakness, as a call for further escalation, and not vice versa, for de-escalation, and therefore misunderstanding the essence of this imperial Russia is an unforgivable mistake that costs and will cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives,” the Forum organizers are convinced.

The joint “Proclamation of Good Neighborliness” issued by the forum participants calls for urgent actions, including the recognition that the Russian Federation is a terrorist state and a source of nuclear threat, and that the preservation of a “united and indivisible Russia” is the greatest threat to the free world today.

The proclamation asserts that as long as Russia exists as a “united and indivisible” terrorist empire, there will be no peace or tranquility for its inhabitants, its neighbors, or global security.

The proclamation also calls for the formation of an informal coalition consisting of National Liberation Movements of nations still enslaved by Muscovy, states of the Free World that share a common border with them, and centers of global geopolitical power. This coalition should be not only anti-Putin but specifically anti-Russian, meaning against the Russian imperial statehood, and should employ offensive asymmetric measures.

The proclamation emphasizes that real peace and prosperity of the Free World, as well as the prospect of good neighborliness, are contingent upon the ultimate dismantling of the last colonial empire in Europe, Russia, by transforming its territory into various independent states.

