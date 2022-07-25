National minorities of Russian Federation discuss its deimperialization in Prague

Russian national minorities, gathered for a Forum of Free Nations in Prague, predicted Russia would fall apart into 34 entities. Photo: Forum of Free Nations/ Telegram

The second forum of the Free Nations of Russia ended in Prague. It adopted a declaration on the decolonization of Russia.

The conference was attended by representatives of the Russian opposition, participants of regional and national movements, public activists, and experts, including former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

As noted in the announcements of the conference, if “the famous leaders of the Russian opposition want to replace the bad Kremlin king with a good one,” then the Forum of Free Nations is devoted to radically restructuring Russia, which should be “decolonized, deimperialized, and deputinized,” Novynarnia reported.

According to the forum participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin built a dictatorial system with a prosperous metropolis, which pumps out resources from the subordinated “colonies” and uses them to satisfy imperial ambitions.

“This aggressive policy has already led to the greatest war in Europe over the last 80 years,” Ceskenoviny.cz quotes the organizers of the event.

According to the Forum, all peoples of the Russian Federation have the right to political, economic, and cultural self-determination.

Participants adopted a declaration. It calls, inter alia, upon representatives of ethnic groups who are fighting in the ranks of the Russian army “in an unjust war against Ukraine” to return home or surrender to Ukrainian troops.

The authors of the document refer to the UN basic documents: the right of peoples to self-determination, a declaration of independence to colonial countries and peoples, a declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples, and declarations of sovereignty, approved by parliaments of national republics in the early 1990s.

“The Prague Declaration defines the Russian Federation as a terrorist state, whose colonial practices for centuries, such as forced eviction and genocide, have made indigenous peoples victim of historical injustice. Our peoples were involved in war crimes. Through the policy of the imperialist center, sanctions are imposed against us, we are threatened with civilization isolation, and even complete disappearance,” the declaration reads.

Representatives of ethnic groups and nations that operate in Russia stressed that Moscow’s actions led to the Russian Federation being on the verge of chaos and civil war.

” Only complete, controlled decolonization of Russia can prevent this,” they stated.

It is also noted that the process of complete and full decolonization of Russia should be based on international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the right of nations to self-determination enshrined in the UN Charter.

The first forum of the free peoples of Russia took place in May in Warsaw.

“The forum is held every time in another European city, which has a prehistory of freedom and a fight against dictatorship,” the organizers said.

The next conference is likely to take place in Klaipeda in Lithuania.

Tags: nations of Russia, Russian imperialism