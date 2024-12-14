Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Assad’s fall threatens Russia’s strategic ambitions in Africa and Mediterranean Sea

As the Assad government’s collapse threatens Russia’s vital military bases in Syria – its gateway to Mediterranean and African operations – Moscow faces a serious test of its credibility as a regional power broker and military ally.
byBenjamin Looijen
14/12/2024
1 minute read
Russian military police in Syria, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
UK intel: Assad’s fall threatens Russia’s strategic ambitions in Africa and Mediterranean Sea

Russian officials almost certainly consider the collapse of the Assad regime, its former Syrian ally, to be both detrimental to its regional strategic interests and to its image as a security guarantor.

Russia’s inability to prop up Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria marked a significant shift in Middle Eastern power dynamics and exposes the costs of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. This development highlights how Russia’s fixation on the Ukraine war has undermined its broader strategic ambitions, potentially weakening its influence from the Levant to North Africa.

As reported by the UK Ministry of Defense, the Russian leadership most likely considers the Russo-Ukrainian War to be their primary concern. Russia’s prioritization of war against Ukraine likely degraded Russia’s ability and capacity to keep the Assad regime in power.

Russia’s primary aim in Syria as of this moment is to maintain control of its military bases – its largest overseas naval base at Tartus and its airbase in Khmeimim – to enable Russian strategic access to the Near East and the Mediterranean Sea, supporting its aims in Africa and allowing for military power projection. The collapse of the Assad regime has almost certainly increased the risk to the security of these assets.

British military analysts consider that in the short term, Russia will highly likely seek to repair its reputation as a reliable partner and engage diplomatically with all relevant actors involved, in efforts to ensure security guarantees for its military bases.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts