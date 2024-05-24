Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intelligence: Russia deploys Africa Corps units in Kharkiv offensive

UK intelligence suggests that Russia is reinforcing its war efforts in Ukraine by reallocating resources previously assigned to Africa, as evidenced by the redeployment of Africa Corps detachments to the Ukrainian border.
byVira Kravchuk
24/05/2024
2 minute read
How Wagner Group exports Putin-style rule to Africa
Wagner mercenary in Africa. Photo: https://t.me/orchestra_w
UK intelligence: Russia deploys Africa Corps units in Kharkiv offensive

According to a recent report from UK intelligence, over the past week, Russia deployed units from the Russian Ministry of Defence’s Africa Corps alongside its regular forces and Storm-Z units in an offensive on Vovchansk, northern Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia was found recruiting mercenaries from at least 21 countries to fight against Ukraine, including India, Cuba, Syria, and Serbia.

The Africa Corps, established in December 2023, comprises more than 2,000 regular soldiers, officers, and experienced mercenaries, many of whom have previously served in the Wagner Group, UK intelligence reports.

 The intelligence suggests that Africa Corps detachments were likely deployed to Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso, and Niger in the past.

UK intelligence further states that it is highly likely that the Russian Ministry of Defence redeployed detachments from the Africa Corps to the Ukrainian border during April 2024 in preparation for the Kharkiv offensive. Russia is reinforcing its war efforts in Ukraine with resources that were previously assigned to Africa, as per UK intelligence.

Russia is also known for recruiting prisoners to fight the war in Ukraine. The Storm-Z units of the Russian army are composed mainly of convicts from Russian prisons and regular soldiers being punished for disciplinary breaches. They are sent to the most dangerous parts of the front and often suffer high casualties. That is why many describe them as “just meat.”

On 10 May, Russian forces started an offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, with the city of Vovchansk being their primary target. The Ukrainian troops are still fighting for Vovchansk.

On 17 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian forces had stabilized the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Despite some advancements, Russian troops have only penetrated up to 10 kilometers without breaching Ukraine’s main defense lines.

 Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the objective is to create a buffer zone in Kharkiv Oblast rather than capturing Kharkiv.

 Russian forces also shot two Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee Vovchansk. The incident occurred near a local hospital where a 70-year-old man, his wife, and another resident were targeted. The man managed to escape, but his wife and the other resident were killed.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts