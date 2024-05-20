Eng
Battles continue near Starytsia and Vovchansk on Kharkiv front – General Staff

Early on 20 May, Russian military forces shelled the village of Lyptsi, injuring a 57-year-old man and damaging residential houses.
20/05/2024
Vovchansk
Vovchansk after Russia’s repeated offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: evgenymaloletka via Instagram
Battles continued on the Kharkiv front on 20 May near Starytsia and Vovchansk cities. The most attacks were reported on the Pokrovsk front, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army. 

On 10 May, Russians renewed their offensive on Kharkiv Oblast, seizing villages and executing civilians. Since that date, offenses have intensified on multiple fronts. 

As of 7 pm, the occupiers have made 58 attempts to displace Ukrainian soldiers from their positions. Combat clashes are still ongoing in 17 areas. In addition, as a result of a Russian attack on Lyptsi village, a local man sustained injuries, said the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. 

“According to the investigation, on 20 May at around 04:00, Russian military forces once again shelled the village of Lyptsi. A 57-year-old man was injured. The victim has been hospitalized,” said prosecutors. 

Residential houses in the village were also damaged in the artillery shelling. Ukraine launched a pre-trial investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war for targeting civilians. 

In the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russians have 13 times shelled towns and villages, including Myropilske, Yunakivka, and Lisne.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian army continues attempts to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, and Ivanivka. The situation is under control. Three enemy attacks have already been repelled near Novoyehorivka and Synkivka.

In the Siversk front, the Defense Forces have been holding back the enemy’s advances, including in the Bilohorivka area. 

“Our soldiers also harshly stopped the activity of the invaders near Vyiimka and Rozdolivka,” noted the General Staff.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces carried out three airstrikes on the Chasiv Yar area and one on the settlement of New York in Donetsk Oblast. 

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that several additional Patriot air defense systems are needed to protect Kharkiv from Russian attacks.

