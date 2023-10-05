Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ISW: Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and Novoprokopivka 

byOlena Mukhina
05/10/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian Army’s Leopard 2 tanks. Screeshot from the Armed Forces’ video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Ukrainian Army has achieved partial success near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriivka (10km southwest of Bakhmut), the General Staff confirms, as per the new Institute Study of War report.

According to the report, a correspondent of the Kremlin-sponsored outlet Izvestia claimed that Ukrainian forces hold positions within 40 meters of the rail line near Klishchiivka.

Russian milbloggers also informed that Ukrainian forces resumed armored assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka towards the railway line and that fighting is ongoing in contested “gray zones” northeast and southwest of Andriivka. In addition, Russian military officials claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.  Some milbloggers claimed that Russian aviation, including helicopters, and artillery is firing on Ukrainian forces in an attempt to deter the attacks.

Also, geolocated footage published on 4 October indicates that Ukrainian forces marginally advanced east of Novoprokopivka (5km southeast of Robotyne) in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced up to a Russian trench line on the Robotyne-Kopani line (5km northwest of Robotyne), the report says.

Russian milbloggers noted that Ukrainian forces have increased attacks along the Robotyne-Kopani line (about 5km northwest of Robotyne), and some Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced towards Russian defensive trenches on this line over the past day. Russian milbloggers additionally claimed that Ukrainian forces continued attacks near Verbove (10km east of Robotyne) and Novoprokopivka.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts