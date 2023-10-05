ISW: Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and Novoprokopivka 

The Ukrainian Army has achieved partial success near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriivka (10km southwest of Bakhmut), the General Staff confirms, as per the new Institute Study of War report.

According to the report, a correspondent of the Kremlin-sponsored outlet Izvestia claimed that Ukrainian forces hold positions within 40 meters of the rail line near Klishchiivka.

Russian milbloggers also informed that Ukrainian forces resumed armored assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka towards the railway line and that fighting is ongoing in contested “gray zones” northeast and southwest of Andriivka. In addition, Russian military officials claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka. Some milbloggers claimed that Russian aviation, including helicopters, and artillery is firing on Ukrainian forces in an attempt to deter the attacks.

Also, geolocated footage published on 4 October indicates that Ukrainian forces marginally advanced east of Novoprokopivka (5km southeast of Robotyne) in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced up to a Russian trench line on the Robotyne-Kopani line (5km northwest of Robotyne), the report says.

Russian milbloggers noted that Ukrainian forces have increased attacks along the Robotyne-Kopani line (about 5km northwest of Robotyne), and some Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced towards Russian defensive trenches on this line over the past day. Russian milbloggers additionally claimed that Ukrainian forces continued attacks near Verbove (10km east of Robotyne) and Novoprokopivka.

