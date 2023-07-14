Ukrainian National Guard advanced 1.7 km in Melitopol sector over past week – NG officer

Situation in Ukraine's south and east as of 14 July 2023. Map: Liveuamap

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces advanced 1.7 km in the Melitopol sector in the country’s south, according to a National Guard official.

The National Guard’s 15th Brigade “Kara-Dag” continues joint operations with the Armed Forces units in the Melitopol sector. Over the past week, the Brigade’s assault groups supported by tanks have advanced 1700 meters to the south and southeast, according to Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Implementation and Planning Department of the National Guard of Ukraine, who said it at a briefing at Military Media Center in Kyiv on 14 July.

In the area, Ukrainian units advance while facing dense Russian minefields at the approaches to enemy positions, and heavy fire, Urshalovych said.

“The offensive continues in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar noted on 13 July, “In the areas of Novodanylivka, Balka Shyroka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novopokrovka, our troops have succeeded and are now consolidating their positions.”

Urshalovych also said that National Guard units are holding defense in the Avdiivka sector in Donetsk Oblast and are preparing a foothold to expand the offensive operations in the area.

Meanwhile, Maliar highlighted that Ukrainian forces advanced on the southern flank in the Bakhmut sector amid powerful enemy opposition.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Avdiivka, counteroffensive, Melitopol