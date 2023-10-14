Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Military: Russia loses Su-25 aircraft, thermobaric rocket launcher as Donetsk’s Avdiivka holds

In Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine successfully defends against Russian assaults near Avdiivka, causing significant personnel losses. They eliminate a Su-25 aircraft, BMPT Terminator tank support vehicle, and TOS-1A rocket launcher, per military official.
byYuri Zoria
14/10/2023
2 minute read
GenStaff
A Ukrainian soldier fires a machine gun. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
As Russians keep attacking Donetsk’s Avdiivka, Ukraine repels multiple Russian assaults in the region on 13 October. Additionally, Ukrainians destroyed three valuable pieces of Russian equipment – a Su-25 aircraft, a BMPT Terminator tank support fighting vehicle, and a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher. This is according to the spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, who said it on the national telethon, according to Ukrinform.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces are facing a significant setback as they suffer heavy personnel losses and grapple with equipment shortages near Avdiivka.

“Regarding Avdiivka, the enemy continues attempts to break through our defenses but in vain. Our defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Netailove. Also, about 15 enemy attacks were repelled near Marinka,” Shtupun said.

Situation near occupied Donetsk as of 14 October 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

Within the Tavria grouping’s responsibility area, Russian invaders launched 27 air strikes and 901 artillery strikes in the past day, leading to a total of 49 combat engagements on 13 October, Shtupun says.

Situation on the southern front (Tavria direction, Zaporizhzhia Oblast) as of 14 October 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops attempted unsuccessful assault actions near Staromaiorske with the support of aircraft, and they made efforts to regain lost positions near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Within the Tavria grouping’s responsibility area, Russian invaders launched 27 air strikes and 901 artillery strikes in the past day, leading to a total of 49 combat engagements. Russia’s personnel losses continue to escalate, with approximately 800 occupiers eliminated in the Tavria direction over the day, as per the spokesman.

General Staff: Ukrainian troops destroy second Russian Su-25 fighter jet in a week

Additionally, Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, Shtupun says. They also managed to destroy one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle and one TOS-1A Solntsepyok “heavy flamethrower” system, further weakening the Russian offensive capabilities in the region.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts