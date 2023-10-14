Military: Russia loses Su-25 aircraft, thermobaric rocket launcher as Donetsk’s Avdiivka holds

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces are facing a significant setback as they suffer heavy personnel losses and grapple with equipment shortages near Avdiivka.

“Regarding Avdiivka, the enemy continues attempts to break through our defenses but in vain. Our defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Netailove. Also, about 15 enemy attacks were repelled near Marinka,” Shtupun said.

Within the Tavria grouping’s responsibility area, Russian invaders launched 27 air strikes and 901 artillery strikes in the past day, leading to a total of 49 combat engagements on 13 October, Shtupun says.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops attempted unsuccessful assault actions near Staromaiorske with the support of aircraft, and they made efforts to regain lost positions near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Within the Tavria grouping’s responsibility area, Russian invaders launched 27 air strikes and 901 artillery strikes in the past day, leading to a total of 49 combat engagements. Russia’s personnel losses continue to escalate, with approximately 800 occupiers eliminated in the Tavria direction over the day, as per the spokesman.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, Shtupun says. They also managed to destroy one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle and one TOS-1A Solntsepyok “heavy flamethrower” system, further weakening the Russian offensive capabilities in the region.

Read also: