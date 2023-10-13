Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

General Staff: Ukrainian troops destroy second Russian Su-25 fighter jet in a week

Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian SU-25 fighter jet and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone on 13 October.
byIryna Voichuk
13/10/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian SU-25 fighter jet and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone on 13 October.

In its evening update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: “Over the past day, the Air Force carried out 12 strikes on areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as on an enemy bridge. Our defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical level UAV.”

Ukrainian forces’ destruction of the Russian aircraft marked the second time this week.

On 10 October, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in its frontline update that the Ukrainian Army repelled counterattacks of the Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts and downed SU-25 fighter aircraft.

