Syrskyi: Ukraine advances 2 km in Kursk Oblast as Pokrovsk remains most challenging sector

Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced up to two kilometers in some directions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past day, gaining control of five square kilometers of territory, according to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. He reported it during a meeting of the Stavka, Ukraine’s supreme military command, as per Liga.
Syrskyi stated that an offensive operation continues in the Kursk direction. He also noted that Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct defensive operations on the main fronts.
“Battles of varying intensity are taking place along virtually the entire line,” Syrskyi said. “The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is trying to break through our troops’ defenses, but as of this morning, all attacks have been repelled.“
The Commander-in-Chief added that the situation in other directions remains complex but under control.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a Telegram post, provided additional details about the Stavka meeting. He mentioned that Syrskyi reported on the frontline situation, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction, and the operation in Kursk Oblast.
Zelenskyy said Syrskyi reported that more Russian soldiers were captured in Kursk. The President said replenishing the POW “exchange fund” is“extremely important for strengthening our positions in exchange processes.”
The meeting also addressed two other key issues: preparations for the new academic year and energy concerns, as per Zelenskyy.
