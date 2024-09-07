Ukrainian soldiers from the 53rd Mechanized Brigade have raised the national flag in New York, a town in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, challenging Russian claims of full control. The brigade shared video footage on Instagram showing the Ukrainian flag flying atop a grain elevator in the town center.

New York, located south of Toretsk, has been a recent flashpoint in the ongoing war. The flag-raising demonstrates continued Ukrainian presence in the area, despite intense fighting.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 53rd Mechanized Brigade have raised the national flag in the center of New York, Donetsk Oblast. The flag flies atop a grain elevator. Despite repeated Russian claims of full occupation, this act demonstrates Ukrainian presence in the area. Video… pic.twitter.com/LXo63bl5oc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 7, 2024

“This video confirms New York remains ours, thanks to the 53rd Brigade’s heroism,” the unit stated. “Every attempt to capture the town has been repelled by our soldiers’ determination.”

Recent reports indicate a shift in the military situation. On 6 September, the Azov Brigade announced successful counterattacks in New York, regaining partial control of the town and relieving surrounded Ukrainian forces. Analysts from the Ukrainian DeepState project suggest these developments have stabilized the front in this sector.

The contested status of New York underscores the fluid nature of the conflict in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces continue their push to capture the entire region.

