Ukrainian troops raise flag in New York, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian forces have reasserted their presence in New York, a hotly disputed town in eastern Ukraine.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2024
The Ukrainian flag in the center of New York, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: screenshot
Ukrainian soldiers from the 53rd Mechanized Brigade have raised the national flag in New York, a town in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, challenging Russian claims of full control. The brigade shared video footage on Instagram showing the Ukrainian flag flying atop a grain elevator in the town center.

New York, located south of Toretsk, has been a recent flashpoint in the ongoing war. The flag-raising demonstrates continued Ukrainian presence in the area, despite intense fighting.

“This video confirms New York remains ours, thanks to the 53rd Brigade’s heroism,” the unit stated. “Every attempt to capture the town has been repelled by our soldiers’ determination.”

Recent reports indicate a shift in the military situation. On 6 September, the Azov Brigade announced successful counterattacks in New York, regaining partial control of the town and relieving surrounded Ukrainian forces. Analysts from the Ukrainian DeepState project suggest these developments have stabilized the front in this sector.

ukrainians reclaim positions donetsk's new york kharkiv's lyptsi situation (niu-york) light blue area shows ukrainian gains maps deepstate map niu-york-new-york-donetsk
Situation at New York (Niu-York). The light blue area shows Ukrainian gains. Maps: DeepState Map.

The contested status of New York underscores the fluid nature of the conflict in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces continue their push to capture the entire region.

