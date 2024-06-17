Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia steps up offensives to drain Ukraine ahead of F-16 arrivals, Ukrainian commander says

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi highlights Russian strategies to escalate combat intensity and geographical scope, aiming to exhaust Ukrainian troops, disrupt reserve preparations, and prevent Ukraine from initiating active offensive military actions.
byYuri Zoria
17/06/2024
2 minute read
oleksandr syrskyi 21st meeting contact group ukraine's defense april 2024 credit telegram/syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi at the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense. April 2024. Credit: Telegram/Syrskyi.
Russia steps up offensives to drain Ukraine ahead of F-16 arrivals, Ukrainian commander says

Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has revealed Russia’s strategy to intensify offensives and expand combat operations aimed at exhausting Ukrainian forces before the arrival of F-16 fighter jets. According to Syrskyi, Russian forces understand that Ukraine’s air defenses will be significantly strengthened with the addition of F-16s, reducing Russia’s chances of success.

Since 10 May, an active Russian offensive has unfolded in northern Kharkiv Oblast, but Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted at the 16 June Peace Summit that the situation has improved due to the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers.

Syrskyi stated that for nearly a week, he has been working on the eastern front with various defense groups holding positions at critical sections of the frontline. He noted that the nature of the Russian actions has not changed substantially, with the main Russian efforts currently focused on the Pokrovske direction in Donetsk Oblast, where the majority of their strike brigades and regiments are concentrated.

Intense battles are ongoing in the areas of Hlyboke, Chasiv Yar, Staromayorske, Robotyne, Krynky, in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, and the islands in the coastal part of the left bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson City. Syrskyi emphasized that the Russian command is currently making every effort to increase the intensity and broaden the geography of combat operations to maximize the exhaustion of Ukrainian troops, disrupt reserve preparations, and prevent Ukraine from transitioning to active offensive actions.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts