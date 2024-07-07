Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian intelligence targets Russian logistics and electronic warfare in occupied Donetsk

A logistics center storing tank equipment and ammunition in occupied Debaltseve was among the targets hit by Ukrainian forces on 6 July, the GUR reports.
byMaria Tril
07/07/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian city occupied by the Russian forces. Credit: DeepStateMap
Ukrainian intelligence targets Russian logistics and electronic warfare in occupied Donetsk

Ukrainian intelligence operatives conducted two strikes against Russian military targets in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on 6 July, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (GUR).

The GUR reports that Ukrainian forces hit a logistics center in the occupied town of Debaltseve. “Russian military stored equipment for tanks and ammunition there,” the intelligence agency reported.

In a separate operation, Ukrainian military personnel reportedly destroyed a Russian R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system in the settlement of Novoluhanske. This complex is designed to create radio interference.

The GUR emphasized that these operations were carried out in collaboration with aerial reconnaissance units from the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade.

These strikes demonstrate Ukraine’s continued efforts to disrupt Russian military logistics and communications in occupied territories. The targeting of tank equipment storage could potentially impact Russia’s armored capabilities in the region, while the destruction of the electronic warfare system may affect their ability to jam Ukrainian communications.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts