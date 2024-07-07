Ukrainian intelligence targets Russian logistics and electronic warfare in occupied Donetsk

Ukrainian intelligence operatives conducted two strikes against Russian military targets in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on 6 July, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (GUR).

The GUR reports that Ukrainian forces hit a logistics center in the occupied town of Debaltseve. “Russian military stored equipment for tanks and ammunition there,” the intelligence agency reported.

In a separate operation, Ukrainian military personnel reportedly destroyed a Russian R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system in the settlement of Novoluhanske. This complex is designed to create radio interference.

The GUR emphasized that these operations were carried out in collaboration with aerial reconnaissance units from the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade.

These strikes demonstrate Ukraine’s continued efforts to disrupt Russian military logistics and communications in occupied territories. The targeting of tank equipment storage could potentially impact Russia’s armored capabilities in the region, while the destruction of the electronic warfare system may affect their ability to jam Ukrainian communications.

Read also: