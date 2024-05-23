Eng
Zelenskyy: Guided aerial bombs Russia’s main tool of advance

Zelenskyy highlights need for systems against Russian guided aerial bombs, which he labels Russia’s main “tool of terror” and advancement method.
byYuri Zoria
23/05/2024
1 minute read
Zelenskyy Kharkiv Oblast fortifications
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy inspects fortifications in Kharkiv Oblast in April 2024. Photo: President.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is seeking to develop countermeasures against Russian guided aerial bombs. He described these bombs as Russia’s main “tool of terror” enabling their advance.

In his evening address to the nation on 22 May, Zelenskyy said he held a special security meeting on Ukrainian production of electronic warfare systems, drones, missile programs and countermeasures specifically against the Russian guided bombs. He said while progress was being made in some areas, more work is needed to defend positions and cities from these bombs.

Russia launched 3,200 gliding bombs against Ukraine in April

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has no alternative but to develop tactics and systems to defend against the Russian guided aerial bombs, calling them the “actual main tool” of Russian terror and the occupiers’ advancement.

The President said he also discussed the situation on the frontlines with commanders. The main battles continue in the Pokrovsk, Donetsk, and Kupiansk directions near the Russian border areas. He stated the task remains inflicting maximum losses on the occupying forces.

