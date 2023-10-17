Military: Ukrainians reclaim territories near Zaporizhzhia’s Verbove, Donetsk’s Bakhmut

“The Ukrainian military prevented the loss of positions southwest of Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and they also continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction. In particular, the defense forces have partial success in the area west of Verbove and have advanced to a distance of about a kilometer,” Shtupun said on the national telethon on 17 October.

Shtupun says Russians lost 355 people and 22 military equipment units, including two tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, and three ammunition warehouses on 16 October.

Russian occupation forces are losing their positions south of Bakhmut and withdraw to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, as the Defense Forces of Ukraine gain a foothold in the area of the railway near Klishchiivka , Ukrinform

“We continue our offensive in the southern direction near Bakhmut. The occupiers in their Z-channels are already starting to get hysterical that they have to lose their positions south of Bakhmut, that the situation there is as difficult and uncomfortable as possible for them. They begin to withdraw to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway and are going to gain a foothold there. However, they mined the territory, there are quite large mine-explosive fields, but now we have already gone behind the railway in some areas, gained a foothold and continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy,” he said on the neational telethon on 17 October, commenting on the situation in Bakhmut direction near Klishchiivka.

Yevlash noted that the Russians amassed a powerful array of artillery systems. For example, in the Bakhmut direction, the Russian troops have more than 100 tube artillery pieces and the same number of MLRS systems.

Shtupun says the Mariinka direction west of Donetsk City saw an increase in the number of Russian assaults, while the Russian forces did not stop trying to surround the Ukrainian-controlled city of Avdiivka, although Avdiivka sees a decline in activity as compared to previous days.

Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast