ISW: Russians advance near Pokrovsk, but fail to achieve apparent tactical encirclement of Ukrainian forces

Recent Russian advances in the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, have led to limited Ukrainian withdrawals from positions southeast of Pokrovsk, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report from 22 August.

Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on 6 August, has reportedly diverted some Russian troops from the Donbas and southern Ukraine, but Russia is maintaining heavy pressure on Pokrovsk, a town in eastern Ukraine where it was making steady advances before the incursion.

Geolocated footage published on 22 August indicates that Russian forces have recently seized Ptyche, southeast of Pokrovsk, and advanced further south of the settlement. The ISW assesses that this confirms previous Russian claims of seizing the remainder of the east bank of the Karlivske Reservoir in the area.

However, the ISW reports that Russian forces have likely failed to achieve their apparent objective of tactically encircling Ukrainian forces in the area. Instead, recent Russian advances south and southwest of the T-0511 highway have leveled the Russian salient east and southeast of Pokrovsk.

The spokesperson for a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Pokrovsk direction acknowledged on 22 August that Russian advances have encouraged Ukrainian forces to conduct withdrawals to level the front and preserve the lives of Ukrainian personnel.

Several Ukrainian commanders operating in the Pokrovsk direction told the Associated Press that newly generated Ukrainian recruits in the area have retreated from positions in some instances.

The ISW notes that it has not observed widespread reporting of chaotic Ukrainian withdrawals in the Pokrovsk direction. The lack of rapid Russian tactical gains in the area suggests that Ukrainian forces managed to withdraw from enveloped positions in recent weeks.

Furthermore, the ISW has not observed widespread reporting of Russian forces encircling and destroying Ukrainian personnel at positions southeast of Pokrovsk in recent weeks. Previous discussions among Russian milbloggers about an envisioned tactical encirclement in the area have subsided.

ISW continues to assess that “Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military will likely continue prioritizing Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine – namely in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.”

