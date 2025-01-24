Russians threaten to encircle strategic Velyka Novosilka as troops film from village center

Support us on Patreon
Russian infantry have seized parts of central streets in this key hub linking three Ukrainian regions, as Kyiv reports “dynamic and difficult” conditions.
24/01/2025
Russian troops film videos with their flags in Velyka Novosilka. Photo: Deep State
Russian forces are intensifying their assault on Velyka Novosilka, a crucial Ukrainian stronghold in southern Donetsk Oblast, raising the risk of encirclement, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU).

Velyka Novosilka represents a vital defensive position, and its capture could potentially open a pathway for Russian forces to advance further into Ukrainian territory. The village’s location at the intersection of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts makes it a critical strategic point.

“The Russians are mounting combined arms attacks, though primarily with infantry, and their significant numerical advantage has created multiple challenges,” Viktor Trehubov of the AFU’s Khortytsia operational-strategic group said on the Ukrainian TV.

He described the situation as “dynamic and difficult.”

The settlement’s strategic location at the intersection of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts makes it a critical defensive position. Military analysts warn its potential fall could allow Russian forces to advance into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

DeepState, a Ukrainian analytical project linked to the Defense Ministry, disputes Russian claims of full control.

“The enemy has made advances on the eastern outskirts and captured a small section of the central streets, where they filmed videos with their flags,” the analysts report.

The reported encirclement of Ukraine’s elite 11th Mechanized Brigade in the area is of particular concern. The unit, known for its combat effectiveness and specialized training, represents one of Ukraine’s most capable fighting units. Russian military channels claim they have largely destroyed the brigade, assertions that Kyiv has not addressed.

