Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian forces likely capture Kurakhove after two-month offensive

After deploying tens of thousands of troops and conducting numerous armored assaults since mid-October, Russian forces have advanced to the settlement’s administrative boundaries.
byYuri Zoria
27/12/2024
2 minute read
isw russian forces likely capture kurakhove after two-month offensive kurakhove-map deploying tens thousands troops conducting numerous armored assaults since mid-october have established control over advancing settlement's administrative boundaries institute study
Map: ISW
ISW: Russian forces likely capture Kurakhove after two-month offensive

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in its 26 December report that Russian forces have likely seized control of Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, following an intensive two-month offensive operation aimed at capturing the settlement and eliminating Ukrainian salient in the surrounding area.

According to geolocated footage from 24 and 25 December, Russian forces have advanced into western Kurakhove and reached a windbreak southwest of the settlement.

ISW assesses that Russian forces have likely advanced to the administrative boundaries of Kurakhove and seized the settlement and the fields south of settlement and north of Dalne,” the think tank wrote.

Russian military bloggers reported that elements of the Russian 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade (51st Combined Arms Army) have raised a flag over western Kurakhove. Additional forces, including the 51st CAA’s 110th and 114th motorized rifle brigades and the 20th and 150th motorized rifle divisions of the 8th CAA, Southern Military District, are reportedly attacking along the settlement’s northern and southern flanks.

Ukraine’s Khortytsia Group of Forces has acknowledged the loss of unspecified positions in the Kurakhove direction.

The captured settlement spans approximately 7.3 square kilometers. ISW notes that Russian forces intensified their offensive operations in mid-October 2024, with the first documented advances into the settlement occurring in late October 2024.

The Russian military reportedly deployed between 35,000 and 36,000 troops in the Kurakhove direction during recent months. These forces conducted numerous armored assaults within and near Kurakhove, likely sustaining significant casualties and armored vehicle losses during the operation.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!