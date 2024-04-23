Eng
Military: Russia attempts breakthrough to Chasiv Yar amid Ukrainian resistance in Donetsk Oblast

In eastern Ukraine, Russian troops step up offensives, attempting to seize Ivanivske and break through Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar, the Ukrainian military says.
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: 25th Brigade via General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In eastern Ukraine, Russian forces escalate their offensive operations. According to the Ukrainian military, the situation has intensified in recent days, with the Russians attempting to capture the settlement of Ivanivske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka, while also trying to break through to the town of Chasiv Yar.

According to Ukrinform, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Operational-Strategic Grouping of Troops “Khortytsia,” says Ukrainian defenders have repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, over the past day, all along the Bakhmut direction.

Voloshyn stated that the Russian forces are trying at all costs to seize Ivanivske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka, aiming to push through to Chasiv Yar, where Ukrainian forces “have been holding back the enemy for days and stabilizing the situation in this area.”

Situation in the area of Bakhmut/Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, as of 23 April 2024. Map: Deepstatemap

Eastern front sees some escalation, but no significant change

The spokesperson noted that the situation on the eastern front has become somewhat more tense in recent days, though without any major significant changes. The hottest areas currently fall within the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, under the responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group.

Voloshyn emphasized that while the situation in the combat zones remains “complex,” it is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy army continues to attempt assaults on some sectors and directions, employing artillery, tanks, various types of drones, and aviation.

Situation in Donetsk Oblast as of 23 April 2024. Map: Deepstatemap

Along the Avdiivka direction, further south from Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, and Yasnohorodivka. In this area, the enemy has slightly reduced the number of massive attacks toward Berdychi and is attempting to outflank the village from the direction of Ocheretyne.

On the Novopavlivka front, further south in the region in the area of Vuhledar, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane. According to the spokesperson, the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses in these areas 20 times over the past day. Additionally, the enemy continues to storm the Krasnohorivka area using assault groups, albeit unsuccessfully.

In the Lyman direction, Donetsk Oblast’s North, Russian invaders carried out 19 unsuccessful attacks over the past day in the areas of the Serebranske Forestry and the settlements of Nadiia, Novoihorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

No offensive actions were reported along the Kupiansk direction further north from Donetsk Oblast, on the junction of Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Expectations

Voloshyn noted that all attempts by the Russian army to advance are being successfully suppressed by Ukrainian defenders through the destruction of large amounts of Russian equipment.

The spokesperson believes that the weapons and military equipment expected to arrive soon from international partners after the expected adoption of the US aid package, will impact the situation along the entire line of contact.

This will create an opportunity to improve and change the situation in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, as well as introduce changes across the entire line of combat, helping to achieve a technical advantage over the enemy, particularly in high-tech weapon systems. This will primarily create conditions for seizing strategic initiative, Voloshyn emphasized.

Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry warned that in southern Donetsk Oblast, the Russian forces are plotting advances further west from Novomykhailivka in an effort to reduce casualties by circumventing the fortified defenses of Vuhledar.

