Russian forces have captured the settlement of Zorya in Donetsk Oblast north of Kurakhove as the situation in the so-called Uspenivka pocket further south continues to deteriorate, the Ukrainian DeepState OSINT project reported on 12 December.

Russia is pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and other Ukrainian strongholds.

According to the project’s analysts, Russian forces have advanced in Donetsk Oblast near several settlements including Novotroitske, Uspenivka, Kurahove, Sontsivka, and Veselyi Hai. The settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Romanivka, Veselyi Hai, and Hannivka, which are located near Uspenivka are under particular threat, DeepState says.

DeepState reports that Russian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses from all directions. The villages of Trudove, Uspenivka, and Dalne play a key role in containing the assault, as the enemy is concentrating forces there for further attacks. Uspenivka currently faces the threat of complete encirclement.

“The situation is critical for everyone except Lutsenko, now the former commander of the OTU Donetsk (Operational Tactical Command, – Ed.). According to our information, he has been removed from his position and will serve a punishment take a role in the Command of the Ground Forces. Soon, everyone will be hearing the next commander of the group say, ‘we have withdrawn to prepared positions’,” DeepState wrote.

While Ukrainian military continues active combat operations trying to hold positions, the situation remains difficult due to significant enemy numerical superiority in manpower. The analysts emphasize that lack of proper coordination could lead to the encirclement of Defense Forces units in several settlements simultaneously.

“The current situation is a result of inaction or unclear activities by the Donetsk Operational Tactical Command. The enemy continues to capture more territory in the Uspenivka area, creating a risk of closing the ring and leaving Defense Forces units surrounded in Hannivka, Uspenivka, Trudove, Veselyi Hai, and Romanivka,” the analysts added.

