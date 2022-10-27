Oil storage is on fire in Russia-occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast

On the afternoon of October 27, a large-scale fire broke out again in the occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast. An oil storage facility is burning, News of Donbas report with reference to the so-called “Ministry of Emergency of the DNR”

Four 60-ton gasoline containers are burning on the territory of the railway station after the shelling. There are also data on four civilian victims. It is noted that they are provided with medical assistance.