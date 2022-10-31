Ukrainian border guards repelled assault in Donetsk direction – State Border Service

Russian occupying troops continue their offensive in the Donetsk oblast direction. Ukrainian border guards, together with other units of the Defense Forces, hold back Russia’s onslaught, the press center of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported.

Ukrainian border guards destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle along with the crew, and dispersed Russian infantry. Russian soldiers retreated and left behind their dead and wounded.

Ukraine’s border guards repelled Russia’s assault and captured a 35-year-old wounded contract worker from the Rostov region, Russia. The prisoner was given the necessary medical care and handed over to replenish the exchange fund.