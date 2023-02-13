Up to 30% of wounded Russians in Horlivka hospitals have frostbite – Ukraine’s General Staff

The lack of winter uniforms in the Russian army led to a significant increase in frostbite cases. In healthcare facilities of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, up to 30% of all wounded have such a diagnosis, according to the February 13 morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy suffers significant losses, especially in manpower. The invaders focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions,” the report reads.
Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
In October 2022, nearly two weeks before the Ukrainian Army liberated Kherson, Russian soldiers parked several school buses next to the Regional Art Museum named after Oleksii Shovkunenko. Over four days, the invaders loaded their vehicles...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]