Up to 30% of wounded Russians in Horlivka hospitals have frostbite – Ukraine’s General Staff

Occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the map as of 13 February 2023. Map: liveuamap.com 

The lack of winter uniforms in the Russian army led to a significant increase in frostbite cases. In healthcare facilities of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, up to 30% of all wounded have such a diagnosis, according to the February 13 morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy suffers significant losses, especially in manpower. The invaders focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions,” the report reads.

