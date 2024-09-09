ISW: Russian troops advanced in Toretsk and near Chasiv Yar, but made no new gains in the Pokrovsk direction

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 September that Russian forces made marginal advances north of Chasiv Yar and in eastern Toretsk while continuing offensive operations on 8 September. However, no confirmed gains were observed in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to the ISW, Russian forces “continued offensive operations near Chasiv Yar, north of Chasiv Yar in the direction of Mayske, and southeast of Chasiv Yar near Andriivka and Klishchiivka on 7-8 September.”

In Toretsk, the ISW reports, “Geolocated footage published on 8 September indicates that Russian forces recently advanced in eastern Toretsk.”

Russian forces also “continued offensive operations near Toretsk, south of Toretsk near Nelipivka, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukha Balka on 7-8 September.”

The situation in New York, Donetsk Oblast, remains contested. Russian milbloggers claim that Ukrainian forces continued counterattacks in New York (south of Toretsk) on 8 September and advanced to central Niu York on 7 September.

However, the ISW states it “has observed geolocated footage of Ukrainian forces recently counterattacking in northwestern New York and maintaining positions in the settlement but has yet to observe visual confirmation of Ukrainian forces recently regaining additional ground in New York.”

In the Pokrovsk direction, despite claims of advances, the ISW reports that Russian forces “did not make any confirmed gains on 8 September.” A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced closer to Hirnyk, but the ISW notes it “has not observed visual confirmation of this claim.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have seized Novohrodivka, which the ISW had previously assessed as likely captured by Russian forces as of 2 September.

The ISW has not confirmed reports of potential encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Selydove and near Zhelanne Pershe.

The ISW also reports on the ongoing offensive and counteroffensive operations in various locations east and southeast of Pokrovsk and the reported presence of specific Russian military units.

Due to its strategic importance in eastern Ukraine, the Pokrovsk direction has become a focal point of intense fighting. Control of this area could potentially allow Russian forces to threaten key Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk Oblast while Ukrainian defenders are striving to maintain their positions and prevent further Russian advances.

Read also: