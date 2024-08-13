Russian air and artillery attacks kill five civilians as Ukraine downs 30/38 suicide drones

Russian forces launched a widespread attack on Ukraine overnight on 13 August 2024, employing a combination of ballistic missiles and drones. According to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk’s report on Telegram, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 38 Shahed-type one-way attack drones.

As fighting continues in several southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, the Russians continue artillery attacks on the settlements near the frontline, and launch daily missile, bomb, and drone attacks, often resulting in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Oleshchuk says Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 30 out of the 38 drones. The Commander reported that the missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, while the drones were launched from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Air defense engagements took place in multiple regions, including Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy oblasts. The Ukrainian military employed mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and electronic warfare systems of the Air Force to counter the attacks.

At approximately 07:20 on 13 August 2024, an air alert was announced across Ukraine. Shortly after, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. However, the alert was canceled after monitoring channels confirmed the MiG’s return to its base.

Local authorities report at least five civilians deaths and 27 injuries from the Russian artillery and air attacks yesterday and last night.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that two Russian Shahed drones were shot down in the region.

He says, over the past day and night, Russian forces used kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and Grad MLRS against the Nikopol district, causing damage to five houses, three barns, a garage, a car, and power lines. The Hrushivka community in the Kryvyi Rih district was attacked by a drone.

No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast

Overnight and in the morning, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 12 times. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported ongoing emergency response efforts and damage assessment. Russian forces conducted a missile and aviation strike on infrastructure in Sumy, injuring one person who was later hospitalized, as per the authorities.

Russian forces also targeted seven communities in Sumy Oblast with guided air bombs, missiles, and mortars, as per the authorities. The attacks caused 23 explosions, with one person injured in Sumy community, where infrastructure, including a hospital and several vehicles, was damaged.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration says that on 12 August, Russian forces carried out 386 strikes on seven settlements in the region. The attacks included one air strike on Malynivka, 12 MLRS strikes on Robotyne and Orikhiv, 126 artillery hits on various settlements, and 247 drone strikes. Seven reports of destruction to residential buildings and infrastructure objects were received.

The Administration reported no civilian casualties.

Kherson Oblast

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, reported that 20 settlements in the Kherson region were under fire and air strikes on 13 August. Damage was reported to administrative buildings, seven high-rise buildings, 36 private houses, a gas pipeline, outbuildings, private cars, and an ambulance.

One person was killed, and 17, including two children, were injured, according to him.

Donetsk Oblast

On 12 August, Russian forces killed four civilians in Donetsk Oblast – two in Ukrainka, one in Toretsk, and one in Kostiantynivka. Four more people were injured across the region, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Kharkiv Oblast

In Kharkiv Oblast, on 13 August, Russian shelling attacks damaged multiple towns, including Bohodukhiv and Zolochiv, where windows, building facades, and power lines were affected, according to Oblast chief Oleh Syniehubov. One woman was injured in Bohodukhiv, and several children were diagnosed with acute stress reactions. Shelling also caused fires in forests and grasslands in the region. The Ukrainian military reported ongoing battles in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions, with 12 combat engagements occurring, 11 of which have concluded, with one still ongoing.