Russia claims readinness to end war if Kyiv cedes four “disputed” oblasts

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is prepared to end the war in Ukraine if Ukrainian forces withdraw from four “disputed” regions, parts of which Russia occupied and illegally annexed.

This comes as the US presented Ukraine with a seven-point peace plan, which includes US de jure recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and de facto acknowledgment of Russian control over occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

President Zelenskyy rejected these conditions, insisting on a full, unconditional ceasefire before any negotiations on territorial or political terms could take place.

In the interview with French publication Le Point, Peskov asserted that Ukraine should relinquish control of the four “disputed” oblasts, which Russia claims as its territory following contested referendums held in these areas.

Holding a vote under military occupation violates the basic principles of free and fair elections, as people may be intimidated or coerced, while there was also no credible international monitoring of the referendums.

“We want to achieve our goals, and we will achieve them. By peaceful or military means,” Peskov stated, representing the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin official contrasted what he characterized as different Western approaches to the war. He claimed Russia and the United States “are talking about peace,” while European nations “demand war” through their continued provision of ammunition and air defense systems to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to launch missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities, killing civilians and damaging infrastructure, including energy objects.

Only on 23 April, Russian forces struck Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing nine people and injuring 30 others. They also recently destroyed a critical energy infrastructure facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, leaving thousands of civilians without power.

Peskov confirmed preparations are underway for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Russian leader. He described the anticipated talks as a “productive meeting” focused on rebuilding Russian-American relations and finding a resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The Financial Times previously reported, citing unnamed sources, that Putin might be willing to modify his earlier demand for complete Russian control over the four “contested” regions. According to these reports, Putin would consider maintaining the current front line if the United States recognizes Russian sovereignty over Crimea and prevents Ukraine from joining NATO.

When asked about the Financial Times report, Peskov dismissed it, suggesting that “many fakes are being published now,” even by “respected publications,” and advised that people should rely “only on primary sources” for accurate information.

Ukraine firmly rejected the US proposal to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, which led to the collapse of high-level peace talks in London scheduled on 23 April.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had “no cards to play” and warned that rejecting the deal could lead to the loss of the entire country