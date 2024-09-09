Eng
Ukraine downs 6 of 8 drones and 2 of 3 Kh-59s missiles overnight

A Russian guided aerial bomb struck a residential area in Kharkiv, damaging private homes and igniting fires, according to local officials.
byMaria Tril
09/09/2024
1 minute read
kh-59 missiles
Russia’s air-launched Kh-59 cruise missiles. Source: Suspilne
Ukrainian air defenses intercepted multiple Russian aerial attacks overnight, successfully downing most incoming threats.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, six out of eight drones and two missiles out of three Kh-59 were shot down. One missile reportedly “did not reach its target,” while two drones were “locationally lost.”

The capital, Kyiv, was among the areas targeted in these attacks. Air defense forces destroyed all Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv, according to Kyiv’s military administration.

In Kharkiv’s Kyiv district, a Russian-guided aerial bomb caused damage to private residential houses, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

“There was a fire in a garage and vegetation around the impact site,” Terekhov said. He added that “relevant services continue to inspect the scene,” noting that preliminary information suggested no casualties.

Oleh Syniehubov, the Governor, later provided more specifics, reporting that “4 private houses were damaged as a result of the KAB attack.” This incident follows an earlier report by Syniehubov of a fatality in the oblast due to Russian shelling.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, continues to bear the brunt of Russian aggression. Despite being far from the front lines, the city faces regular attacks from various weapons, including guided aerial bombs and missiles, resulting in damage to civilian infrastructure and putting residents’ lives at risk.

