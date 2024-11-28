Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland announces creation of drone army for 2025

Poland accelerates military modernization with comprehensive unmanned troops initiative.
byMaria Tril
28/11/2024
1 minute read
Yasni Ochi Ukraine drone warfare Chasiv Yar
Vitaliy (callsign: “Gendalf”) from Yasni Ochi flying the Vampire Drone. Source: David Kirichenko
Poland announces creation of drone army for 2025

Poland’s Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland will establish a comprehensive unmanned army by early 2025, RMF24 reports.

Poland’s decision to build defensive lines and develop a drone army is driven by several strategic factors, particularly in response to regional security concerns due to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking during the Polish Navy Day celebrations on 28 November, Kosiniak-Kamysz said the unmanned troops will include aerial, ground, surface, and underwater vehicles. He emphasized that the naval forces would specifically focus on surface and underwater drone operations.

Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the critical need for a sophisticated strategy for mass-producing next-generation drones, noting that drone technology evolves rapidly week by week.

This announcement follows recent strategic developments, including the government’s 18 November memorandum of intent with manufacturers to produce nitrocellulose and gunpowder for large-caliber ammunition production.

Poland has invited Slovakia to participate in the Eastern Shield project, aimed at constructing fortification infrastructure along the borders with Russia and Belarus.

Poland’s geographical position, adjacent to Ukraine and Belarus, places it at a strategic crossroads of European security. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has heightened Poland’s awareness of potential threats from neighboring Russia. This situation has prompted Poland to bolster its military capabilities, including the establishment of defensive lines along its eastern borders to deter any possible aggression

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!