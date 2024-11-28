Poland announces creation of drone army for 2025

Poland’s Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland will establish a comprehensive unmanned army by early 2025, RMF24 reports.

Poland’s decision to build defensive lines and develop a drone army is driven by several strategic factors, particularly in response to regional security concerns due to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking during the Polish Navy Day celebrations on 28 November, Kosiniak-Kamysz said the unmanned troops will include aerial, ground, surface, and underwater vehicles. He emphasized that the naval forces would specifically focus on surface and underwater drone operations.

Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the critical need for a sophisticated strategy for mass-producing next-generation drones, noting that drone technology evolves rapidly week by week.

This announcement follows recent strategic developments, including the government’s 18 November memorandum of intent with manufacturers to produce nitrocellulose and gunpowder for large-caliber ammunition production.

Poland has invited Slovakia to participate in the Eastern Shield project, aimed at constructing fortification infrastructure along the borders with Russia and Belarus.

Poland’s geographical position, adjacent to Ukraine and Belarus, places it at a strategic crossroads of European security. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has heightened Poland’s awareness of potential threats from neighboring Russia. This situation has prompted Poland to bolster its military capabilities, including the establishment of defensive lines along its eastern borders to deter any possible aggression

