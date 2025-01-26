Support us on Patreon
Ukraine hits peak strike rate on Russia as drone output tops 1.5 million

Ukraine’s domestic drone industry reaches 96% of military UAV supply, enabling record strikes on Russian territory as production targets expand to 30,000 long-range units for 2025.
byOlena Mukhina
26/01/2025
2 minute read
Forbes: Russia promises soldiers 10-day leave for capturing Ukrainian "Baba Yaga" drones it can't build
Ukrainian heavy Vampire drone. Photo: Ukrinform
In January, Ukraine launched more strikes on Russian territory than in the previous several months, possibly even six, according to Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Radio NV.

As of January 2025, Ukraine’s drone industry has reached unprecedented levels of efficiency and output. The domestic production accounted for over 96% of all unmanned aerial vehicles utilized by the military in 2024. Recently, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Kyiv aims to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025. Alongside drones, Ukraine plans to manufacture approximately 3,000 cruise missiles and missile drones this year.

“On January 14, a massive strike was carried out using over 200 systems, including drones and missiles. This marks a historic milestone. Drone production has seen a significant boost—while the initial goal was one million units, 1.5 million were produced. Notably, over 90% of the drones used are manufactured by domestic enterprises, which is a vital achievement for Ukraine,” Romanenko stated.

He highlighted that the increased number of strikes reflects Ukraine’s growing military capabilities, suggesting that such operations are likely to continue.

“Our immediate focus is on two key objectives: first, halting Russia’s advance, which is the primary goal of the Defense Forces’ strategic defensive operation; and second, escalating strikes on strategic targets deep within Russian territory and in occupied regions,” the lieutenant general added.

On 9 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his country’s ambitious goal to set a record in drone production this year during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at a military base in Germany.

