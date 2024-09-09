Ukraine targets two tanks, two howitzers, mortar on Pokrovsk front

On 8 September, 148 combat engagements between Ukraine’s forces and Russian troops occurred on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting reported on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv fronts, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Pokrovsk front is the hottest area of the war in Ukraine. Since mid-February, when Russian troops breached Avdiivka’s defenses, Ukrainian forces have been retreating along the Pokrovsk axis. The city, a crucial railway hub, is vital for supplying Ukrainian troops in the east.

Recently, at least four Ukrainian brigades have launched counterattacks near Pokrovsk, slowing Russian progress. These include the National Guard’s Kara-Dag Brigade, the Army’s 12th Azov Brigade, and the 93rd Mechanized Brigade.

Overall, today, Russian occupiers launched 60 air strikes with 79 guided bombs and 473 kamikaze drone strikes on Ukrainian positions. They also shelled civilian areas 2,768 times with various types of weaponry, Ukraine’s military reported.

On the Kharkiv front, the invaders carried out three attacks near Vovchansk during the day. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two assaults. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Preliminary reports suggest the Russians suffered 59 casualties and lost two vehicles and four pieces of specialized equipment. Additionally, 37 drones were downed, two artillery systems, a tank, and three enemy armored vehicles were damaged.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults near the Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, and Hryhorivka settlements. Combat is still ongoing in three locations.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven Russian attempts to push back Ukrainian units were unsuccessful. The situation remains under Ukraine’s control.

Supported by aviation, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses 17 times on the Toretsk front. Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Pivnichne, Zalizne, Niu York, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Druzhba settlements. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults, and four attacks are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovske front, preliminary reports indicate that the Russians suffered 314 casualties. One Russian soldier was captured. Ukrainian forces also destroyed ten vehicles and one drone. Additionally, two howitzers, two tanks, one vehicle, and one mortar were hit.

