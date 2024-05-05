Russia amasses up to 25,000 troops near Donetsk Oblast’s Chasiv Yar

Earlier, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russia’s top military leadership has tasked its forces with capturing Chasiv Yar by 9 May, Russia’s Victory Day, due to its strategic location on hills – commanding heights – offering protection from the east and south.

Capturing Chasiv Yar would enable the Russian forces to increase threats to major cities such as Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Kramatorsk.

While the Defence Forces are confident that Chasiv Yar will not fall by 9 May, Vadym Skibitskyi from the Defence Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate warned that its capture could still occur eventually.

Read also: