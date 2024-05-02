Ukrainian forces clash with Russians in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts

In eastern Ukraine, battles between Kyiv forces and Russian troops have intensified, particularly in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts, with occupiers attempting to breach the front lines, said Spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Grouping of Forces “Khortytsia” Lt-Col Nazar Voloshyn, as per UkrInform.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War, the US-based think tank, said that Russians might be re-committing offensive pushes around Chasiv Yar, located 15 km from Bakhmut, which opens doors for Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

“The situation has escalated on these three fronts (Bahmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka), with heavy fighting ongoing. However, it remains under the control of our defense forces. The enemy is attempting to seize strategic initiative and breach the front line. They have concentrated their main efforts on several fronts, creating a certain advantage in forces and resources,” Voloshyn stated.

The spokesperson noted dynamic changes in the frontline, emphasizing that the Russian army persistently conducts assaults on positions of Ukrainian forces, employing various types of weapons, including artillery, drones, and aircraft. On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russia carries out less intense assault operations compared to neighboring directions.

“The Defense Forces have succeeded in improving their tactical position in the Serebriansky Forest area,” said Voloshyn.

On May 2, the General Staff, in its daily update reported that the number of Russian combat losses reached 470,870 individuals, with 1,030 occupiers eliminated in the last day.

