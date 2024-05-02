Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces clash with Russians in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts

Ukraine reports dynamic frontline changes and tactical gains for its defense forces, even as Russia persists in assaults along the eastern front.
byOlena Mukhina
02/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier during the battle for Andriivka in the area of Donetsk’s Bakhmut. Screenshot from a video by Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.
Ukrainian forces clash with Russians in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts

In eastern Ukraine, battles between Kyiv forces and Russian troops have intensified, particularly in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts, with occupiers attempting to breach the front lines, said Spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Grouping of Forces “Khortytsia” Lt-Col Nazar Voloshyn, as per UkrInform

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War, the US-based think tank, said that Russians might be re-committing offensive pushes around Chasiv Yar, located 15 km from Bakhmut, which opens doors for Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

“The situation has escalated on these three fronts (Bahmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka), with heavy fighting ongoing. However, it remains under the control of our defense forces. The enemy is attempting to seize strategic initiative and breach the front line.

They have concentrated their main efforts on several fronts, creating a certain advantage in forces and resources,” Voloshyn stated.

The spokesperson noted dynamic changes in the frontline, emphasizing that the Russian army persistently conducts assaults on positions of Ukrainian forces, employing various types of weapons, including artillery, drones, and aircraft. On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russia carries out less intense assault operations compared to neighboring directions.

“The Defense Forces have succeeded in improving their tactical position in the Serebriansky Forest area,” said Voloshyn.

On May 2, the General Staff, in its daily update reported that the number of Russian combat losses reached 470,870 individuals, with 1,030 occupiers eliminated in the last day.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts