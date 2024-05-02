Eng
Military: Ukraine trying to reclaim lost Ocheretyne

Ukrainian forces are actively “taking measures” to drive out the Russians from Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast, following a Russian breakthrough that secured a tactical foothold, per a military spokesman.
byYuri Zoria
02/05/2024
2 minute read
Destroyed Russian equipment in the area of Ocheretyne-Avdiivka-Berdychi. Screenshot from a video by Ukraine’s 47th Brigade.
Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to drive Russian invaders out of the village of Ocheretyne in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, according to a military spokesman. Lt-Col Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Grouping of Forces “Khortytsia,” reported this on Ukrainian TV, as reported by ArmyInform.

Russian troops broke through to Ocheretyne last week and managed to gain a foothold there.

As for Ocheretyne, the situation there is such that the enemy had managed to break through and gain a foothold in this settlement. Part of it is under the enemy’s control. This part is under our fire control. The [Ukrainian] Armed Forces and the Defence Forces are taking all measures to drive the enemy out of there. Heavy fighting is currently taking place there. The Armed Forces are in control of the situation,” Voloshyn said.

Situation in the area of Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast, as of 2 May 2024, according to Deppstatemap

According to the spokesman, the Russian forces deployed up to four brigades in this area to develop tactical success and break through the Ukrainian defense.

Our side is also taking measures to stabilize the situation, in particular, to regain control over Ocheretyne, with additional forces and assets from the reserve have been deployed for this purpose,” Voloshyn said.

  • On 23 April, Russian forces managed to exploit a gap in Ukrainian defenses near occupied Avdiivka and broke through along a railway to establish a foothold in Ocheretyne.
  • On 26 April, the British Defense Ministry reported that the Russian army’s ground forces had created a narrow passage into Ukrainian territory to enter the town of Ocheretyne, located about 15 kilometers north of Avdiivka.
  • The next day, army spokesman Nazar Voloshyn said that the Ukrainian forces controlled two-thirds of the villages of Ocheretyne and Soloviove. Additionally, DeepState OSINT analysts reported the loss of the village of Berdychi in the Ocheretyne hromada.
  • On 28 April, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed the loss of three villages in the area, Berdychi, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka.

Read also:

