Ukraine’s Holy Mountains national park devastated by Russia’s war and fires

The ongoing Russian invasion has transformed the Holy Mountains national park in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast into a landscape of destruction, charred forests, and potential long-term ecological devastation, RFE/RL reports.

Ukraine is pursuing legal accountability, with the Prosecutor-General’s Office investigating 14 cases of Russia’s potential ecocide under the Criminal Code, including the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in June 2023.

Holy Mountains National Nature Park is located along the chalk cliffs and river terraces of the Donets River in eastern Ukraine. The park encompasses a patchwork of forested areas along the riverbanks and includes archaeological, natural, historical, and recreational sites, such as the Sviatohirsk Lavra monastery.

The Environment Ministry estimates damage to the natural reserve at more than 16 billion UAH ($385 million), with the full extent of destruction still unknown. According to Deputy Environment Minister Olena Kramarenko, almost 3 million hectares of forest – an area three-quarters the size of Switzerland – have been affected by hostilities.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, the amount of Ukrainian forest destroyed by fire has increased by a factor of 30, according to the All-Ukrainian Ecology League. The park, located in a northern section of Donetsk Oblast, has been particularly hard-hit, with Russian troops initially capturing the area and Ukrainian forces recapturing it in September 2022.

A massive wildfire, triggered by a Russian air strike, burned 7,000 hectares of the park and destroyed local homes, including that of 64-year-old former teacher Lydia Prokopenko.

“The fire spread so quickly. Such huge balls of fire were flying through the air…that our house couldn’t be saved,” Prokopenko told RFE/RL.

Ecological experts warn of severe, long-lasting consequences. Volodymyr Yarotskyi, an ecologist, described the environmental impact as significant, noting the disappearance of wildlife like bats and the disruption of entire ecosystem cycles.

The park’s recovery appears challenging. Oleksii Prykhodko from the Lyman Forestry state enterprise estimates it could take 50-70 years to restore forests to their pre-war condition. Moreover, demining efforts have cleared only 2% of the park, with full demining potentially taking a decade or more.

