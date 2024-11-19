Eng
Russian advances confirmed in Donetsk and Kursk Oblasts by ISW and Deep State OSINT mapping project

Deeps State project reported Russian gains near eight localities, while ISW’s analysis included geolocated movements near Bilohorivka, Vuhledar, and Malaya Loknya.
19/11/2024
russian advances confirmed donetsk kursk oblasts isw deep state mapping project map battle draft november 18 2024
Map: ISW
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Ukrainian open-source intelligence mapping project Deep State confirmed recent Russian advances in Donetsk and Kursk Oblasts as fighting intensifies across multiple fronts.

ISW reported that Russian forces continued offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast on 18 November, advancing in the Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Vuhledar directions.

Map: ISW

Geolocated footage published on 17-18 November confirmed movements south of Luhansk Oblast’s Bilohorivka, northwest of Donetsk Oblast’s Selydove, and within southern Trudove. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed the capture of Novooleksiivka near Pokrovsk, which ISW had previously assessed as taken on 7 November.

In the Vuhledar direction, Russian forces advanced near Dalne and southwest of Kostiantynopolske. Geolocated footage showed platoon-sized mechanized assaults confirming progress in key areas, according to ISW.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, ISW noted Russian advances in the Malaya Loknya area, north of Sudzha, as of 18 November. Geolocated footage confirmed movement in northern Malaya Loknya during continued offensive operations.

Deep State corroborated the Russian advancement in general locations mentioned in the ISW’s report, identifying Russian progress in eight locations. In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces advanced in Kalynivka, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Berestky, near Chasiv Yar, Yuriivka, and Rozdolne. Additionally, in Kursk Oblast, Russian troops gained ground near Pogrebki, accorfing to Deep State.

russian advances confirmed donetsk kursk oblasts isw deep state mapping project situation near chasiv yar 19 november 2024 (russian-occupied area red) map kalynivka-near-chasiv-yar-donetsk-province
Situation near Chasiv Yar as of 19 November 2024 (Russian-occupied area in red). Map: Deep State.
russian advances confirmed donetsk kursk oblasts isw deep state mapping project situation near toretsk 19 november 2024 (russian-occupied area red) map
Situation near Toretsk as of 19 November 2024 (Russian-occupied area in red). Map: Deep State.
russian advances confirmed donetsk kursk oblasts isw deep state mapping project situation near kurakhove 19 november 2024 (russian-occupied area red) map kurakhove-berestky-yuriivka
Situation near Kurakhove as of 19 November 2024 (Russian-occupied area in red). Map: Deep State.
russian advances confirmed donetsk kursk oblasts isw deep state mapping project situation southwest city 19 november 2024 (russian-occupied area red) map rozdolne
Situation southwest of Donetsk City as of 19 November 2024 (Russian-occupied area in red). Map: Deep State.
Situation in Kursk Oblast as of 19 November 2024 (Ukrainian-controlled area in blue). Map: Deep State.

