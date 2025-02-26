Russia advances in Bilohorivka, last outpost of Luhansk Oblast

Russian forces have made their first advance in Bilohorivka in a long time, according to reports. While Russian sources claim to have “captured” the settlement, local authorities state that fierce fighting continues in the area.

DeepState reported on 24 February 2025, that the Russian army advanced in Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast. Russian channels had previously claimed its “capture.” According to the Ukrainian project, most of the settlement is in the “grey zone” with only a small portion marked as occupied.

The “grey zone” refers to a no man’s land between Ukrainian and Russian forces, an area controlled by neither side, marked by intense military activity and danger. Bilohorivka, a rural settlement in the Sievierodonetsk Raion, has been a focal point of intense fighting during the Russian invasion, with both Ukrainian and Russian forces contesting control over the area, which has recently been described as being in a “grey zone.”

Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration, on 25 February said that he could not confirm such an advance.

“This is more a matter for the military to clearly distinguish who is where and what battles are being fought. Yes, there were very heavy battles near Bilohorivka. However, our defenders, as far as I know, are holding the territory there,” he added.

Bilohorivka, a settlement with a pre-war population of about 1,000 people, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Located on dominant heights, it controls approaches to Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Its capture would allow occupation forces to advance deeper into Donetsk Oblast and improve their positions in eastern Ukraine.

“Russian troops will try to advance to form a bridgehead for the future in the Lyman direction, as well as in the direction of Chasiv Yar and from Myrnohrad, Toretsk from the south,” said military expert Vladyslav Seleznev in comments to RBC-Ukraine.

The 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhan Brigade has been defending the settlement for two and a half years. “What remains of Bilohorivka is not only the deep wounds of war, but also a symbol of the resilience and courage of each of our soldiers. Bilohorivka is a piece of Luhansk Oblast, the loss of which means the loss of Luhansk Oblast. We will not allow this!” the brigade recently stated.

According to Seleznev, the problems around Bilohorivka create preconditions for discussing the threat of losing control over the rest of Luhansk territories. However, the real danger lies elsewhere.

“What is really dangerous is that the enemy is making efforts to form those very bridgeheads for further attacks on the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban agglomeration,” Seleznev added.

The General Staff regularly reports repelling enemy attacks in the Bilohorivka area without providing details about the situation in the settlement.

