Ukraine controls Luhansk’s Bilohorivka despite Russian claims of settlement capture, regional chief says

For three days, Russians have been assaulting Bilohorivka, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces still control the village despite Russian Defense Ministry claims of its capture, according to Luhansk Regional Military Administration head Artem Lysohor.

“The situation in Bilyohorivka is escalating, but the situation is under control of our Armed Forces. Indeed, the enemy has tried to attack the Terny direction several times before with [armor] columns and ‘meat assaults’ supported by heavy artillery. And it has been trying to storm Bilohorivka for the third day,” Lysohor said on Radio Liberty on 22 May, according to Liga.

The regional chief said that the situation is also difficult in the Kreminna forestry and near the settlements of Terny and Nevske, which are located near the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

On 20 May, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Bilohorivka was allegedly captured. On the same day, the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff denied reports about the capture of the village, noting that the defense of the settlement continues.

Russia’s previous false claim about the alleged capture of Bilohorivka was announced in February 2023.

In summer 2022, the Russian forces managed to seize Bilohorivka, yet Ukrainians liberated it on 19 September the same year and control it since then.

Read also: