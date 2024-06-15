Zelenskyy wants to “fix real end of war” at second Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he hopes to agree on a plan to achieve a just peace in Ukraine that will “record the real end of the war” at the next Peace Summit.

As reported by European Pravda, he said this in a speech at the plenary session of the Global Peace Summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on 15 June.

In his speech, Zelenskyy cited three expectations from the peace conference in Switzerland.

The first is to “prove that the return of security is indeed possible,” the second is to draw up a real plan to implement the “peace formula,” and the third is to determine how countries will interact on the basis of the UN Charter.

“If Russia was interested in peace, there would be no war. We have to decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is the basis for us,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that once the action plan is agreed upon, it will be handed over to representatives of Russia, “so that at the Second Peace Summit we can record the real end of the war.”

“We are now starting this journey. Together we have to prove that the united world is a world of peace, a world that knows how to act properly,” the President of Ukraine summarized.

The two-day Global Peace Summit has begun in Switzerland and will last from June 15-16. The program includes a plenary session and discussions on three points of the “peace formula” – nuclear security, food security and the humanitarian dimension.

The two-day event will gather 92 countries from around the world, to voice their vision for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

