According to several anonymous EU diplomats familiar with the preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland, the number of countries and organizations confirming their participation decreased from 93 to 78, according to Radio Liberty Ukraine.

On 10 June, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced that 90 countries and organizations had registered to participate in the Peace Summit, which will take place in Switzerland on 15-16 June. Approximately 160 invitations were sent out in total.

The diplomats, who were not authorized to provide official comments to the media, did not specify which countries had changed their minds about attending. However, one diplomat did not rule out the possibility that the list of countries withdrawing from the summit could grow, according to Radio Liberty.

On diplomat, while confirming the 78 participants, expressed optimism, noting that “there is still a little time left.”

Russia attempts to undermine Ukraine’s Peace Summit

On 2 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that 106 countries will attend the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland. However, he emphasized that Russia is actively opposing the organization of the event, and some countries, like China, are helping Russia to disrupt the summit, despite China’s claims of neutrality.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Russia’s efforts to sabotage the Global Peace Summit underscore its importance. Kuleba emphasized that the summit unites nations aligned with Ukraine’s principles to strategize ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, with dialogue involving Russia only afterward.

A leaked draft of the Switzerland peace summit’s declaration showed the event could undermine Ukraine’s position by equating Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan with alternate proposals, including those from China and the African Union. The summit’s focus narrowed to only 3 points out of 10 including nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner exchanges, which may weaken Ukraine’s stance without other components.

