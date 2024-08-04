Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy confirms the delivery of F-16s and congratulates troops on the Air Force Day

“We are now at a new phase in the development of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said on the 20th anniversary of the Air Force, during the awarding ceremony, with video showing F-16s behind.
byBohdan Ben
04/08/2024
3 minute read
F-16s in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on the Ukraine’s Air Force Day.
Zelenskyy confirms the delivery of F-16s and congratulates troops on the Air Force Day

Speaking during the awarding ceremony on the Day of the Ukrainian Air Force on 4 August 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine. He also thanked Ukrainian servicemen of the Air Force who have been protecting Ukrainian skies for two and a half years of the full-scale war and didn’t allow Russians to take dominance in the sky despite much fewer means at Ukraine’s Air Force disposal.

Today we honor the strength and skill of our people, thanks to whom the skies of Ukraine remain Ukrainian… The Russian occupier was very hopeful of destroying our Ukrainian aviation and air defense — our ability to defend our state. But Ukrainians did not let that happen. And this is true heroism — when our Air Force warriors had to confront the larger Russian air fleet, and yet Ukraine was able to achieve its goals, was able to defend itself, was able to destroy the occupier.

At the same time, he highlighted that the delivery of F-16s begins a new phase of Ukraine’s Air Force’s development. He noted that hundreds of meetings and negotiations were needed to make the delivery possible a year after the US finally agreed to greenlight the supply of the jets.

We are now at a new phase in the development of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine… We have held hundreds of meetings and negotiations to strengthen the capabilities of our aviation… We have often heared the word “impossible” in response, but we have made possible what was our ambition, our defense need, and now it is actually a reality, a reality in our skies. F-16s are in Ukraine. We made it happen. I’m proud of all our guys who are skillfully mastering these aircraft and have already started using them for our state.

Zelenskyy speech Air Force Day
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech on Ukraine’s Air Force Day on 4 August 2024. Screenshot.

Zelenskyy specially thanked Denmark and the Netherlands, who first agreed to supply the jets, as well as the US, which agreed to supply necessary missiles and bombs for the F-16s.

I thank all our partners who are really effectively helping us with the F-16s and the first states that accepted our request for the provision of the aircraft. Thank you, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and all our partners — we appreciate your support!”

The delay in providing sufficient numbers of F-16s was due to a “pitiful” lack of training slots for Ukrainian pilots–a “policy decision by the administration,” says Ben Hodges, a former commander of American forces in Europe.

Ukraine reportedly receives 10 F-16 fighter jets in the first batch

At the same time, Zelenskyy urged partners to allow “truly long-range strikes” on Russian airfields with Western weapons. He also praised recent attacks by Ukrainian drones, saying Ukraine must destroy those bases from where Russia launches strikes against Ukraine and conducts bombing of Ukrainian troops.

Zelenskyy urges partners to allow “truly long-range strikes” on Russian airfields with Western weapons

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts