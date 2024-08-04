Russians shelled Ukraine’s northern region 126 times in a single day, underscoring that the entire border remains an active frontline

The Russians attacked the Sumy Oblast using the KAB glide bombs, mortars, artillery, and FPV drones. The Oblast administration recorded at least 126 explosions in the region. In total 12 municipalities came under fire.

All attacks occurred from the territory of the Russian Federation. While Russia regularly shells Ukrainian territory across the border, the scope of the attacks on 3 August 2024 significantly increased.

Russians also carried out an airstrike on the Myropil municipality. Another air strike was recorded in the Yunakiv municipality.



Russian planes are launching glide bombs from a safe distance of about 70 kilometers, utilizing them to target Ukrainian positions and settlements near the front.

As was reported by Ukrainian intelligence, Russians planned a new invasion of Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast but had no reserves left to conduct it after all troops were committed to the Kharkiv offensive.

