Russian airstrikes unleash over 50 glide bombs on Kherson Oblast in a single day

As a result of the strikes, two people were killed, six were wounded, and one school was destroyed, the regional authorities reported.
Euheniia Martyniuk
05/11/2023
Aftermath of the Russian airstrikes in Kherson Oblast. Photo: the Southern Defense Forces via Telegram
On 4 November, the Russian military conducted nine airstrikes using more than 50 glide bombs in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, according to the press service of the Southern Defense Forces.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that one of the guided air bombs destroyed a school in the Dariyivska community overnight. He released a video showing the demolished building. 

Since there were no people in the school, there were no casualties. However, a fire ignited during the Russian aviation attack, which firefighters later extinguished.

“Investigators from the National Police have been working at the scene since morning, documenting yet another crime by the occupiers. In addition to the school, six private homes have been damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Aftermath of the Russian airstrikes in Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ihor Klymenko via Telegram

According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled the region 100 times, firing 474 rounds from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. They fired 12 rounds at Kherson.

