Russia drops 20 glide bombs on Kherson Oblast within 24 hours

The Russian Air Force dropped 20 guided glide bombs on the Ukrainian settlements in the Kherson Oblast within just one day, Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said on 1 November.

According to Humeniuk, the Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs on the western bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Oblast (southern Ukraine).

“This is terrorism. Terrorism with different epithets. Food terrorism. You name it. They [Russians – ed] are trying to destroy the potential of the country [Ukraine – ed.], which continues to maintain a high economic level despite the war,” Humeniuk said.

Furthermore, on the morning of 1 November, the Russian army hit a grain storage facility with an unidentified type of missile, according to Natalia Humeniuk.

On 1 November, the Russian Air Force also dropped two glide bombs on a kindergarten in one of the settlements of Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast), according to the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Related: