Two of five Russian airfields in occupied Crimea left without aircraft, Ukrainian Navy says

Russian-occupied Crimea has five military airfields, but two are reportedly without aircraft. Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk states Russian occupiers may have relocated planes to Russia due to logistical challenges in fuel and supply provision.
byYuri Zoria
04/08/2024
Russian Airspace Force’s Su-34 fighter-bomber (left) and Su-35 fighter jet (right). Illustrative image: Flickr/Laith Jobran
Russian-occupied Crimea hosts five military airfields, but two of them have reportedly been left without aircraft, according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy. Speaking on Ukrainian TV, as reported by Obozrevatel, Pletenchuk suggested that Russian occupiers may have relocated the aircraft to Russia, citing logistical challenges in providing fuel and other necessities.

Pletenchuk did not specify the types, numbers, or locations of aircraft currently remaining in occupied Crimea.

This development comes amidst multiple recent Ukrainian aerial drone and missile attacks targeting Russian Aerospace Forces infrastructure in occupied Crimea, primarily focusing on air defense assets.

These attacks on aviation infrastructure are occurring in parallel with missile and naval drone strikes against Russian navy assets on the occupied peninsula, which have forced most Russian warships to relocate from occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk on Russia’s eastern Black Sea coast.

The five air bases in occupied Crimea are:

  • Saky Air Base: Located near the town of Novofedorivka, hosts Sukhoi Su-24 tactical bombers and Su-30SM fighter aircraft.
  • Belbek Air Base: Situated near Sevastopol on the southwestern coast, hosts Sukhoi Su-27 and Sukhoi Su-30 fighters.
  • Kacha Air Base: Near Sevastopol, this base primarily hosts Russian Navy’s air fixed- and rotary-wing assets.
  • Hvardiyske Air Base: Located in central Crimea, the base hosts Sukhoi Su-24M tactical bombers and the Su-25 ground attack aircraft.
  • Dzhankoi Air Base: Situated in northern Crimea, this base hosts Kamov Ka-52, Mil Mi-8, Mi-28, and Mi-35 helicopters.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 3 August 2024, Russian combat losses included 363 aircraft and 326 helicopters.

The most recent attack on Russian airfields in Crimea occurred overnight on 26 July. Ukrainian Defense Forces reportedly struck the Saky military airfield in Novofedorivka with eight ATACMS missiles, reportedly destroying two Russian fighters and a Nebo radar system.

