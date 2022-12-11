Crimean guerrilla movement claimed responsibility for setting fire to Russian military base

Latest news Ukraine

The ATESH guerrilla movement, which operates in occupied Crimea, claimed responsibility for setting fire to a Russian military base.

“The base of the mobilized army of the Russian Federation in the village of Sovietske in the Ukrainian Crimea is on fire. Our agents worked as expected. We worked on this ‘project’ for a long time. We will continue to destroy the Russian army from the inside.”

In the message, the partisans specified that there were victims as a result of the fire, the list of which they promised to publish.

The mass media reported that there was a fire in the barracks in the village of Sovietske in the occupied Crimea, they wrote about the dead soldiers.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags