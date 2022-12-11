Crimean guerrilla movement claimed responsibility for setting fire to Russian military base

The ATESH guerrilla movement, which operates in occupied Crimea, claimed responsibility for setting fire to a Russian military base.

“The base of the mobilized army of the Russian Federation in the village of Sovietske in the Ukrainian Crimea is on fire. Our agents worked as expected. We worked on this ‘project’ for a long time. We will continue to destroy the Russian army from the inside.”

In the message, the partisans specified that there were victims as a result of the fire, the list of which they promised to publish.

The mass media reported that there was a fire in the barracks in the village of Sovietske in the occupied Crimea, they wrote about the dead soldiers.