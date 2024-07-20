Satellite imagery shows damage to Russia’s naval base, patrol boat in Crimea

Overnight on 18 July, Ukrainian naval and aerial drones have struck a Russian military base on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea. Satellite images published by RFE/RL reveal the aftermath of the attack, showing destruction at key facilities and a patrol boat.

Earlier, public broadcaster Suspilne’s security sources confirmed that Ukraine’s Security Service and Navy were behind the attack, releasing video footage.

Security sources say military activity in occupied Crimea's Lake Donuzlav was @ServiceSsu and Navy's operation against a Russian coast guard base, resulting in damaging the command center, ammo depot, and power station.

Militarnyi notes, that the footage shows a naval drone hitting the Russian KS-701 “Tunets” patrol boat. CyberBoroshno Telegram channel corroborated this information by publishing a satellite image of the boat’s location prior to the attack.

According to Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, sources in Ukrainian security agencies reported that the attack disabled the headquarters with a command post, an ammunition and equipment depot, an electrical substation, technical facilities, and firing positions of the Russian army.

The KS-701 “Tunets” is a diesel-powered patrol boat with an aluminum hull, measuring 8.8 meters in length and 2.5 meters in width. It can accommodate up to six people, but typically operates with a single crew member.

