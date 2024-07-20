Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Satellite imagery shows damage to Russia’s naval base, patrol boat in Crimea

Ukraine’s July 18 drone attack on a Russian naval base on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea damaged facilities and hit a KS-701 “Tunets” boat, satellite images show.
byYuri Zoria
20/07/2024
1 minute read
satellite imagery shows damage russia's naval base patrol boat crimea affected sites russian lake donuzlav occupied after ukraine's july 18 drone attack radio svoboda credits
Affected sites of the Russian base on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea after Ukraine’s July 18 drone attack. Photo: Radio Svoboda.
Satellite imagery shows damage to Russia’s naval base, patrol boat in Crimea

Overnight on 18 July, Ukrainian naval and aerial drones have struck a Russian military base on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea. Satellite images published by RFE/RL reveal the aftermath of the attack, showing destruction at key facilities and a patrol boat.

Earlier, public broadcaster Suspilne’s security sources confirmed that Ukraine’s Security Service and Navy were behind the attack, releasing video footage.

Militarnyi notes, that the footage shows a naval drone hitting the Russian KS-701 “Tunets” patrol boat. CyberBoroshno Telegram channel corroborated this information by publishing a satellite image of the boat’s location prior to the attack.

Russia’s KS-701 TUnets naval boat on Lake Donuzlav before and after Ukraine’s July 18 drone attack. Photo via Telegram/CyberBoroshno.

According to Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, sources in Ukrainian security agencies reported that the attack disabled the headquarters with a command post, an ammunition and equipment depot, an electrical substation, technical facilities, and firing positions of the Russian army.

The KS-701 “Tunets” is a diesel-powered patrol boat with an aluminum hull, measuring 8.8 meters in length and 2.5 meters in width. It can accommodate up to six people, but typically operates with a single crew member.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts